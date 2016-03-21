iOS 9.3 is available today, and it will help you sleep better

Apple has announced that iOS 9.3 is available today for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, and of course it will be totally free.

iOS 9.3 brings a bunch of new features, including Night Shift mode, which removes blue light from your display for when you're reading in dark environments. The benefit? Better sleep, says Apple, as it won't affect your circadian rhythms.

The Notes app has also been made more secure, with users able to lock notes using Touch ID. There's also multi-user support, but it's limited to sharing between students for now.

There's more, including some minor tweaks to News, CarPlay and Apple Health, the last of which brings Apple Watch integration. You can see the entire list of iOS 9.3 features here.