iOS 8 is live - go download it right now

Aaaaaaaaaand it's live. iOS 8 is now available to download on iPhone and iPad, and while it doesn't enjoy a dramatic visual overhaul akin to iOS 7, it does bring a roster of fancy new features in its wake.

We've rounded up all the details right here, but highlights include Apple's new Health app, an enhanced Passbook, improved notifications, custom keyboards and the ability to send iMessages to a Mac.

To get it, just go to Settings > General > Software Update, and you should see iOS 8 waiting for you. If it's not there, don't panic right away - just keep checking back.