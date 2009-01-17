Invisibility cloak for better mobile calls

No, madam - this one doesn't make buildings invisible, but there should be an upgrade soon

Technologies that promise to one day make solid objects invisible are nothing new, but a novel application that could make mobile phones work better certainly is.

The idea comes from researchers at Duke University in the US and Southeast University in China who are suggesting the same novel materials that bend light waves to create an invisibility cloak could help phone signals avoid obstacles too.

Bend it to mend it

A new paper from the scientists says bending electromagnetic waves at the wavelength applicable to mobile communications could easily allow signals to avoid interference from buildings or other transmitters by rendering them 'invisible'.

Should the metamaterials necessary become easy to manufacture, then it would be a relatively simple way to avoid communications black spots in future.