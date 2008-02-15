The Victoria and Albert Museum goes mobile

Museum on the Go lets you download a variety of artistic content to your mobile phone

Whether you’re a fan of the Beatles, Caravaggio or Mozart, make sure you check out the new digital multimedia collection from the Victoria and Albert Museum.

A new project, Museum on the Go lets you download wallpapers, ringtones and other content to your mobile phone. It acts as a virtual museum visit, letting you enjoy the artwork without going to the London museum itself.

Images have been 'carefully selected' and range from wallpapers and Japanese woodcuts to toys and textiles. The collection also includes historical photographs of personalities such as the Beatles and HM Queen Elizabeth II which can be downloaded as screensavers to your mobile phone or other portable device.

Digital postcards

Digital postcards are also available, with themes ranging from a Victorian Christmas to Easter cards and poster advertisements. Some 100 digital images from a variety of periods and topics are available.

Museum on the Go lets you send images from the V&A Collections to the mobile phones of friends and family all over the world. There are also 5 to 10- second video clips of animated toys, furniture and design objects rotating through 360 degrees on the screen.

The collection can be viewed via the mobile/WAP address for the downloads, http://motg.mobi. Prices for digital downloads start at €2.