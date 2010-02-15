Intel and Nokia merge Moblin and Maemo to form MeeGo

Intel and Nokia are merging their Moblin and Maemo software platforms.

The announcement, made at a specially arranged Mobile World Congress press event, will create a unified and completely open source Linux-based platform that will "run on multiple hardware platforms across a wide range of computing devices...and significantly increase opportunities for developers".

Called MeeGo, the open software platform "will accelerate industry innovation and time-to-market for a wealth of new Internet-based applications and services and exciting user experiences."

MeeGo-based devices from Nokia and other manufacturers are expected to launch with a UK release date in the second half this year.

Far from being a competitor, Nokia insisted MeeGo will "coexist and complement" Symbian during the press conference.



"Our vision for seamlessly communicating between computing devices from the home, auto, office or your pocket is taking a big step forward today with the introduction of MeeGo," said Intel President and CEO Paul Otellini.

"This is a foundational step in our evolving relationship with Nokia. The merging of these two important assets into an open source platform is critical toward providing a terrific experience across a variety of devices and gaining crossindustry support."