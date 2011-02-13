In pictures: Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro

Update: Check out our new detailed Hands on: Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro review.

It's all about the Xperia range for Sony Ericsson this MWC and although the freshly announced Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro might not be the top of the range, it's certainly the easiest to type on.

That's all thanks to the slide-out physical QWERTY, which gives it plenty in common with the HTC Desire Z and the Motorola Milestone range.

The edge that the Xperia Pro has, though, is that it's running Android 2.3 (Gingerbread), the latest version of Android which only the Google Nexus S currently offers.

Alongside this, there's a 3.7-inch screen, 1GHz Snapdragon processor and the Sony Bravia imaging engine that's also present on the Xperia Play and Xperia Neo.

We'll be bringing you a full hands on Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro review imminently - in the meantime, here are some choice shots to tide you over.