Huawei to out 'true' eight-core phone during December 16 event?

Is Huawei prepared to launch a phone firing on all eight cylinders?

Rumors about a Huawei phone with an eight-core chip have been dropping down our chimney for some time, and now it looks like that device will be unveiled this month.

The Chinese phone maker has sent out invitations to a December 16 event, and one of the invites was posted on the social site Weibo.

Though the invite is plastered with Chinese characters, the English word "honor" is clear.

The Huawei Honor 4 is rumored to use MediaTek's brand new MT6592 chip, which MediaTek calls the "world's first true octa-core mobile platform."

Eight heads are better than four

The 1.7GHz processor's eight cores works simultaneously to handle multiple tasks, making it the first "true" eight-core SoC, according to MediaTek.

Additionally, the Honor 4 is rumored to have 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage, 13- and 5-megapixel cameras, and Android 4.2.2: Jelly Bean.

Meanwhile, the screen is said to measure 5.5 inches with a resolution of 720 x 1280.

The Honor 4/Glory 4 leaked in photos toward the end of last month, but there's been nary an official peep.

There's no telling if the the Honor 4 will make it outside of Huawei's native China, but the phone will no doubt bring about a frenzy of octa-core one-upmanship from phone makers.

Via G 4 Games