Huawei Ascend W1 bargain basement price revealed

Now you see me, now you don't

The hotly rumoured Huawei Ascend W1 was always expected to be the cheapest of the initial Windows Phone 8 bunch, but reports suggest a rock bottom price is on the cards.

According to Greek site Techblog, the Ascend W1 could sport a sub-$200 (around £125/AU$190) price tag, which really would put the cat among the proverbial pigeons.

Although the Chinese firm is staying quiet on the Ascend W1, various leaks point towards the phone sporting a 4-inch display, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 5MP camera, NFC and a 2,000mAh battery – certainly value for money if the rumoured price is correct.

Caught on camera

The site also posted a video on YouTube showing a hands on with the fabled Huawei Ascend W1, but it has since been removed – perhaps the Chinese firm's lawyers had a quiet word with the blog.

As well as the Ascend W1, Huawei could well be readying two other phones as the manufacturer looks to launch a range of handsets, with the rumoured Ascend W2 and W3 competing with the WP8 efforts from Samsung, HTC and Nokia.

There's not even been any firm word from Huawei on when it will reveal its Windows Phone 8 devices, but CES 2013 and MWC 2013 are the most likely candidates.

From Techblog via InToMobile