HTC Mondrian and Spark Window Phone 7 handset leak

New pictures of the HTC Mondrian, an unannounced Windows Phone 7-toting smartphone, have been leaked on to the internet.

The pictures are the clearest yet of the handset and show off a good-looking chassis with the words Windows Phone plastered on the back.

The Mondrian has been rumoured for a while. And while its name may not be the most hyperbolic from HTC but it does have the cool factor, as it is based on Piet Mondrian, a Dutch painter who inspired the red-and-white look of the White Stripes.

Microsoft app-reciation

The HTC Mondrian looks likely to come with a WVGA screen, 3.5mm headphone jack, camera with flash and a 1.3GHz processor.

This isn't the only HTC leak, as the HTC Spark has also been snapped. This phone looks a lot like the Mondrian but Engadget is claiming that it is a different handset entirely, and may well be the real name for the HTC Trophy.

All this leaking of handsets is a little hard on the head to keep up with, but what we do know for certain is that Windows Phone 7 handsets will come with Messenger and other MSN apps.

This has been confirmed by MyMicrosoftLife who has had recent access to the Windows Phone 7 OS.

Via UnwiredView and BestBoyz.de