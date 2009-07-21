HTC Hero in Orange stores tomorrow

Orange has just confirmed the HTC Hero will be in stores tomorrow, 22 July, putting to bed rumours the launch date was delayed until August.

According a Tweet from Orange, it will be the first manufacturer to actually have it on the shelves in the UK.

It will come free on selected price plans, so you won't need to shell out to get the latest phone, although it's likely you'll be forced into a two year deal.

However, this does mean the phone will be unlikely to receive a new firmware upgrade prior to launch, which is a shame as the review unit we got in last week displayed quite a few bugs in the operating system.

Blinking first

Orange was first to list the phone for sale, giving a hint over what was to come from HTC's third Android phone.

T-Mobile has also announced it will be stocking the phone from £40 per month, although it hasn't given a definite release date as yet.

Independent retailers were showing the Android-toting Hero for pre-order for the princely sum of £429, but now you contract lovers can get your hands on it too.