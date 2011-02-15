HTC Desire S, HTC ChaCha and HTC Wildfire S snapped up by Three

The HTC Desire S (HTC Desire 2), HTC Cha Cha and

HTC Wildfire S

all got an official unveiling at Mobile World Congress 2011 today, and Three took no time in announcing that all three will be coming to its network.

The new HTC Desire S doesn't come with a huge amount of upgraded specs over the original Desire.

What you do have, though, is a 1GHz Qualcomm MSM8255 processor which was seen first on the HTC Desire HD, but the first time it has been in a smaller phone.

Other features include: a WVGA (800x480) LCD panel, a front facing camera (VGA) for video chatting, a 5MP camera with 720p shooting and the whole thing is built on Gingerbread.

ChaCha and Wildfire S

The HTC ChaCha, ridiculous moniker aside, is a QWERTY portrait device with a 2.6-inch capacitive touchscreen with HVGA (480x320) resolution stuffed in.

The Wildfire S will continue in the budget theme while adding some decent new tech to the package.



The resolution has been more than doubled from QVGA, which did look a bit low res on the old Wildfire, to a more palatable 3.2-inch HVGA screen.

Three hasn't announced tariffs for any of the device or when they will be arriving, all it is saying is that they are "coming soon".