HTC Desire 626 is a mid-range phone rumored for a March debut

The HTC One M9 is what everyone is excited about, but it seems the company has had enough success with its Desire phones that it could debut a new handset in that line first.

That phone would be the HTC Desire 626, according to Twitter tipster @upleaks.

Word is the Desire 626 will sport a 5-inch 720p display and come in two versions, one with a 1.7GHz octa-core MediaTek processor and 2GB of memory, the other with a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 and 1GB.

The HTC Desire 626 will reportedly also rock 16GB of storage, 13- and 5-megapixel cameras, a 2,000mAh battery, and Android 4.4 out of the box, with Android 5.0 Lollipop coming later.

It's no Hima flagship, but it could debut at an HTC event during MWC 2015, much like the HTC Desire 310 did last year.

Via Pocketnow