Holy pixels! Oppo confirms Find 7 smartphone will tout a 2K display

Apple, Samsung and Google may draw envious eyes with their high-res screen tech, but even the big boys may turn green with jealousy over a new Chinese smartphone with a whopping 2K display.

Oppo has fired the latest salvo in the battle for high-pixel displays as it's thumbed its nose at 1080p and teased a 2K-screened handset.

The company revealed plans for a new phone called the Find 7 on Twitter earlier today, writing "#Find5 was world's first smartphone with a 5" 1080p display. #Find7 is taking it one step further. #AlwaysImprove."

The Find 7 is illustrated as a question mark, with the caption "2K display" written below. This can only mean we're in for a new phone packing a 2560 x 1440 resolution.

Unfortunately, that's about the extent of what Oppo has disclosed about the Find 7, which will likely arrive sometime early next year running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean or later.

Samsung Galaxy S5 beater?

Just over a year ago, Oppo beat every other smartphone maker to the 1080p punch with the Find 5, an Android smartphone that crunched 441 pixels per inch into a thin handset with a 5-inch display.

Oppo's teaser image offers little clue as to what else the Find 7 might bring to the table, although current rumors point to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor with 3GB RAM, powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Despite Oppo's gusto, it may be a race to see who truly introduces 2K phones first. On December 16, word surfaced the Samsung Galaxy S5 would feature a QHD (or 2K) 2560 x 1440 display, though it may not launch until MWC in February.

Oppo offered no clues as to when the Find 7 would show its 2K face, though it stands as good a chance as any of making a splash at CES in January. We'll find out soon enough.

Via CNET