Here's what Android Lollipop looks like running on an HTC One M8

Is this our first look at Android Lollipop running on an HTC device?

A batch of new screenshots apparently show Android 5.0 Lollipop running on an HTC One M8. If authentic, these images give us a good idea of how Google's latest mobile operating system will look running on HTC devices.

HTC devices run a customised user interface known as HTC Sense that replaces stock Android.

The new screenshots claim to show the upcoming HTC Sense 7 interface, which is expected to be made available to HTC owners next month alongside an upgrade to Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Material world

From the screenshots it looks like HTC will be basing the look of HTC Sense 7 on Google's design standard for Android 5.0 Lollipop, which is known as Material Design.

Material Design favours a flat and colourful aesthetic which is clear in the screenshots. It looks like HTC has tweaked the design for HTC Sense 7 to include the ability to change the colour of software keys depending on the app you're using.

There's bound to be a number of other key differences between stock Android 5.0 and HTC Sense 7 and we've yet to see other manufacturers' customised interfaces running on the latest version of Android.

Via TalkAndroid