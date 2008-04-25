Google sets out to ruin your mobile phone

The mobile space is the next frontier for Google

Google this week announced that it would be expanding its ad business to other platforms and will start distributing its display advertisements to mobile phones.

According to the company, the Google image ads will be displayed on websites depending on the nature of the keywords on the page and will “look like standard image ads already found on desktop machines, but will be smaller to fit on mobile screens.”

More ads to ruin your day

“For advertisers, mobile image ads serve as a branding tool and have shown to have good click-through rates,” Google wrote on the company’s blog.

“Advertisers using mobile image ads will also benefit because we only show one image ad per mobile page. For publishers, mobile image ads provide added flexibility. They can now choose to show text ads, image ads, or a mix of both and Google will dynamically return the ad that we expect will perform best at the time the ad is shown.”

The mobile space is the next frontier for Google and other advertising companies and as a relatively untapped marketplace, it looks like Google is trying to get in on the action early.