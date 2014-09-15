Google's $100 Android One smartphones go on sale

Smartphones running Android One will be affordable, but also high quality

Google is gearing up to launch the first devices in its range of Android One smartphones in India. The handsets will be priced around 6,399 rupees (around £64, $105, AU$117) and are marketed at emerging markets.

The market for affordable smartphones in developing nations is rapidly expanding – especially in India, which is the world's fastest growing smartphone audience.

Google has teamed up with Indian mobile manufacturers Micromax, Karbonn and Spice Mobiles to produce the Android One devices. These devices are known as the Micromax Canvas A1, Karbonn Sparkle V and the Spice Dream UNO.

Entering a crowded market

With the launch of these Android One devices Google is entering an already crowded market with around 80 companies, including Samsung and Motorola, already in India vying for new customers.

Most of these low cost handsets run customised versions of Android that can be buggy and unstable. With Android One, Google aims to improve the quality and user experience of low cost smartphones.

The reason that India is seen as such an attractive market is that only 10% of the population currently has a smartphone, a number that is likely to double over the next four years.

After the launch in India, Google will bring Android One to Indonesia, Philippines and other Asian countries throughout the end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015.