Google offers up Gingerbread tips and tricks

Google has announced a few cool ways to get the most out of Android 2.3 (or Gingerbread) for owners of the new Google Nexus S.

We've covered most of these in our Google Nexus S: 11 Tips and Tricks piece, but if you've been blessed with a new Googlephone (or got one from Santa and are reading this on Christmas day) then check out a few extra helpful hints, such as:

Turn a Gallery stack into a slideshow: In Gallery, when you are looking at a stack of photos, put two fingers on the stack and spread them. The stack spreads out and the pictures flow from one finger to the other, a moving slideshow that lets you see all of the photos.

Quick replace: Tap on any previously typed word, then tap on a suggestion to automatically replace it with the suggested word.

Easy access to special characters (like numbers, punctuation): Press and hold any key to go to the special character keyboard. You can also press and hold the "," key for an extensive punctuation keyboard.

What's more interesting is that Google has decided to 'recommend' some applications as those that users would benefit from downloading, with many not created by Google.

These include Angry Birds, Shazam and Astro - all apps that many users reach for as soon as they buy an Android phone, but interesting that Google would consider them polished enough for its own blog.

