Google: No plans for Nexus One successor

CEO of Google Eric Schmidt has revealed that there are no plans for a Nexus One update and it is all because of the phone's success.

While other normal companies would leap at the chance to create another version of something that was deemed successful – Apple we're looking at you – Schmidt believes that the Nexus One proved to the world Google could create a phone (with a little help from HTC), so there's no need to do it again.

Congrats… now stop

"It was so successful, we didn't have to do a second one," Schmidt told the Telegraph.

"We would view that as positive but people criticised us heavily for that. I called up the board and said: 'OK, it worked. Congratulations - we're stopping'. We like that flexibility, we think that flexibility is characteristic of nimbleness at our scale."

We're not quite sure how Schmidt deems the Nexus One a success, but it wasn't seen that way in the UK, where predicted sales for the device dropped 70 per cent when it was first released.

Although when it was released, it did so to rather glowing reviews.

Saying that, future versions of the Nexus One look to drop the OLED screen, in favour of an LCD.

Via TechDigest