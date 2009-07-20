Google: App Stores are not the future

Google has stated that it thinks the future of the mobile phone won't be based on mobile App Stores, despite Apple's version tipping 1.5 billion downloads.

Vic Gundotra, Google Engineering VP said that the web 'has won' and in the future will be the platform to find and run all applications.

He believes the problem is the sheer amount of platforms available for applications, such as those from BlackBerry, Apple and Nokia, mean it's hard for a company to support all of them.

Google at the forefront

Speaking at the recent Mobilebeat conference in San Francisco, Gundotra said he believes Google is well-placed to stay at the forefront of the mobile web:

"What we clearly see happening is a move to incredibly powerful browsers.

"Many, many applications can be delivered through the browser and what that does for our costs is stunning.

"We believe the web has won and over the next several years, the browser, for economic reasons almost, will become the platform that matters and certainly that's where Google is investing."

The idea of a cross-platform application portal through a mobile internet browser is likely given Apple's webkit-based Safari browser has been joined by Android and Palm in using the open-source platform.

Via FT.com