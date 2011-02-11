First shots of Nokia Windows Phone 7 concepts emerge

Is this is a sign of things to come from Nokia and Microsoft

Photos of the concept handsets, believed to be the work of the new Microsoft and Nokia partnership, have emerged less than 24 hours after the deal was rubber-stamped.

Engadget is touting a pair of images which its claiming to be early mock-ups of a Nokia-manufactured handset running the Windows Phone 7 operating system.

The brightly-coloured phones boast full touchscreens with some Nokia design hallmarks and would add credence to Steve Balmer's claim that both companies have already been working together on devices.

Link-up

The leaked pictures follow the announcement on Friday morning, revealing that Nokia would make Windows Phone 7 its go-to OS, freeing itself from the sinking ship of Symbian and MeeGo.

Windows Phones will now use Nokia Maps and bring its smartphone camera expertise to Windows 7 Phones, which has seen market-leading Carl Zeiss lenses and Xenon flashes deployed in recent years.

Meanwhile, Bing will now be Nokia's default search client and apps from the Windows App Marketplace will supersede the Nokia Ovi Store.

So what do you make of the concept? Is this the shape of things to come, or just the handywork of an avid enthusiast?

Source: Engadget