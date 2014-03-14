Samsung Galaxy S4 goes back to black from today

Galaxy S4 Black: Perfect for emo folk and those who like the colour black

Update: You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S4 Mini in black over at Phones 4 U. It's not Midnight Black or Vortex Noir, just plain old Black. That is some sensible colour-naming which we applaud.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is likely to be unsheathed in less than three weeks, but that hasn't deterred the Korean company's efforts to squeeze a little more life out of its popular Galaxy S4 range.

With the S4's inevitable passing as Samsung's flagship handset nigh, it's perhaps apt that the firm has outed a new version of the device (and it's Galaxy S4 Mini counterpart) in a fetching black tone.

Available in the US, UK and other markets this month, the Black Edition devices feature the "leather-like" (meaning faux leather) rear casing, black bezel and exclusive themed wallpapers and ringtones.

For those whose inner darkness cannot be expressed simply through handset colour tones alone, the power adaptor, microUSB, cables and headphones also adopt the same gloomy shade.

Abyss of blackness, but no KitKat

Beyond that abyss of blackness there are no other differences to report. The specs all remain the same, while both devices will ship with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean rather than the newer KitKat OS.

Official pricing and availability has yet to be confirmed, but it seems like it surely will be before Samsung reveals the long-awaited Galaxy S5, almost certainly at the Unpacked event at MWC 2014 on February 24.

Via Inquirer