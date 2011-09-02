Dual core Sony Ericsson Nozomi coming next year?

It seems Sony Ericsson's flagship phone of 2012 has been outed as the high-spec Nozomi, although whether it's still cutting edge next year remains to be seen.

The Xperia Blog is quoting a highly trusted source about the new phone, which will pack a dual-core 1.5GHz processor and 1GB of RAM.

On top of this would be a 4.3-inch screen with a huge 1280x720 resolution, giving it a PPI of 342 which far exceeds the iPhone 4.

In fact, it's sounding eerily similar to the iPhone 4 (processor aside) as it's also running with 32GB of internal storage but with no microSD slot, and a microSIM to presumably slim down the innards that little bit more.

Mo' beeping, mo' money

Other specs? Well, the now de rigeur NFC chip looks likely to land in there, as well as a 1750mAh battery - we're glad the power packs are increasing in size as our phones get that little bit fancier.

Sony Ericsson has been rumoured to be working on a dual core phone for a while - it's one of the few manufacturers not to have one, after all - and the Xperia Duo has been 'outed' in several spurious press shots so far.

But it seems the Sony Ericsson Nozomi UK release date is set for March, fitting in nicely with the 'CES/MWC unveiling, March/April release' cycle that Sony Ericsson loves so much - after all, that's what it's done with the X10 and Xperia Arc so far.

More on this as we get it... but we would probably suggest you don't get too over-excited as this won't be unveiled for a while.