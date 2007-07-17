DoCoMo waterproof phone put through its paces

When NTT DoCoMo launched its 704i series mobile phones a couple of weeks ago, it was inevitable that one or two would grab more attention than the others, and what better way to do that than with a spokesmodel in a bikini?

The reason for the swimwear extravaganza hosted in Tokyo yesterday by Fujitsu was to promote something about its F704i handset that DoCoMo failed to trumpet at launch - its ability to take to the water. With a 1.3-megapixel camera, IC-card e-cash and a foot-massage training application, it has a few other tricks up its sleeve too.

Style and substance

Like the Dolphin DAP we saw recently, the 18mm, 109g phone is rated waterproof for up to 30 minutes in 1m of water. Fujitsu demonstrated this by having models splash each other while floating on airbeds in a pool and by displaying handsets immersed in water-filled tanks.

Show and tell aside, the increasing number of toilet-related phone losses suggests that a reasonably stylish handset like the F704i could do well in a market usually the preserve of more rugged gadgets. Check out Keitai Watch for plenty more snaps like the one above of the life aquatic.