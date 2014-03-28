Power trip: Google requires 'powered by Android' mention on boot-up

This one is definitely 'powered by Android'

Smartphone manufacturers suckling on the teat of Google's open source Android software must now give the creator supreme some credit if it wishes to continue using the operating system's key apps.

According to Geek.com, Google has thrown down a mandate requiring mobile makers to feature the words 'powered by Android' on the boot up screen in exchange for access to the Google Mobile Services suite.

The GMS stable of course includes essential services like the Google Play Store, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, You Tube and the rest of those created by the hard-working folks at Mountain View.

Those who choose not to give the Devil his due won't have access the core Google apps, kind of like the Amazon Kindle Fire range.

Whipping 'em into shape

The report comes after eagle-eyed reporters spotted the 'powered by Android message when powering up the new HTC One (M8) following its launch earlier this week. It also appears on the new Samsung Galaxy S5's boot-up screen.

A document sent by Google to Android manufacturers says the boot screen logo must be given "appropriate clear space" and it is advised that the logo takes up no less than 40% of the width of the screen.

Judging by this move it appears that Google is once again attempting to whip Android device makers into shape rather than giving them a completely free hand to use the software as they wish.

Earlier this year, the company upped its efforts to do away with fragmentation by refusing to grant GMS approval for phones running on older version of the software.

Via AndroidCentral