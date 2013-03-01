BlackBerry Z10 gets battery boost and camera enhancements in first update

BlackBerry Z10 users rejoice, the first software update for your shiny new smartphone has arrived bringing with it battery and camera joy.

Some have bemoaned the fact that the battery on the Z10 wasn't lasting a full day, but BlackBerry claims it has made more than 60 battery-saving improvements which will especially benefit power users.

The camera gets some treatment in version 10.0.10.85 of the BlackBerry 10 update, as it is now optimised to perform better in low light.

App attack

The new software will also hopefully see a new influx of applications to BlackBerry World, as apparently performance has now been improved for third party apps allowing them to deliver a faster and smoother experience to users.

BlackBerry has confirmed that WhatsApp will finally arrive on the handset in March, something we hoped would be available from day one after the Canadian firm made a big deal out of WhatsApp being "fully behind BB 10" during its launch event.

Things such as the phone, calendar, contacts and browser have also been given a tweak by BlackBerry and the 150MB download is available over the air.

We checked for the new software on our BlackBerry Z10 but it currently wasn't showing up. These things tend to take a couple of weeks to hit every handset, so you may need to be patient.