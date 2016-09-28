BlackBerry DTEK60 leak gives us our first look at the handset

BlackBerry's future in the handset business is still unclear, but it appears it will launch at least one more smartphone before potentially calling time on the hardware division as leaked images give us our first proper look at the much rumored DTEK60.

Earlier reports pointed towards a 5.5-inch QHD display and a fingerprint scanner, making it a more premium device than the DTEK50 which launched earlier this year – and the digit reader appears to be intact.

The images surfaced on WinFuture, and apparently show the DTEK60 from all angles with the rear of the handset sporting a Samsung-like circular camera bulge just above a black disc we assume is the aforementioned fingerprint scanner.

Credit: WinFuture

Say cheese

That rear snapper is said to be 21MP, while the front camera is pegged at 8MP. On screen the DTEK60 looks to be sporting an Android lockscreen, reaffirming reports that this will be BlackBerry's third Android-toting smartphone.

We contacted BlackBerry for comment, but the firm wouldn't comment on the current raft of rumors surrounding the DTEK60.

A spokesperson told us "we will keep you informed of future updates. We appreciate the interest for BlackBerry solutions and products."

Via CrackBerry