BlackBerry A10 'Aristo' video leak is a little something we picked up in 'Nam

The first proper look at the BB10 A10 in action?

It seems that BlackBerry's next flagship BB10 smartphone, the A10, is ready to step after the plate after an accessories store in Vietnam apparently got some hands on time with the device.

The device, codenamed Aristo, has appeared in a brief clip posted to YouTube and Facebook by the ViVix Accessories store in Hanoi, and showcases the device's purported 5-inch, 1280 x 800 display with BB10 on board.

The 29-second video, which presumably has been obtained through manufacturing sources in the country, suggests the device will take its design cues from its predecessor, the BlackBerry Z10.

Beyond the larger screen, the only apparent design change is the presence of dual coloured body. The Z10 shipped in black and white, while this one boasts both colours, as evidenced by pics leaked last week.

Not its first rodeo

As we mentioned, this may be the first video appearance, but it isn't the only A10 leak recently. On Friday the device reportedly made its first appearance in front of the cameras with a number of candid snaps.

According to previous speculation the device may boast the same screen size as rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S4, but could be found wanting in terms of specs.

Reports have suggested its only slated to rock a dual-core processor, quad-core GPU to enhance the gaming experience, 720p video recording and an 8-megapixel camera.

Do you like what you see in the video below? Will you be looking to snap up an A10 when it launches "this fall?" Let us know your thoughts.

Via N4BB