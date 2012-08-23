Atlas to complete Nokia Windows Phone 8 trio

A third though not-so-different Nokia Window Phone 8 device is pegged for release soon.
Codenamed "Atlas," the phone is said to be virtually identical to the "Arrow," a mid-range device that AT&T and T-Mobile will pick up.
However, Arrow and a second device, the "Phi," have a tentative announcement date September 5 while the Atlas won't make it's debut until later this year.
Atlas is said to be a Verizon version of its straight shooting doppelgänger.
Tertiary device
Atlas completes the rumored trifecta of Nokia Windows 8 handsets that'll be announced in the coming weeks and months.
The carrier's hero device, the Phi, is said to have a Lumia 800/900-esque large curved display and polycarbonate body. AT&T will carry this puppy exclusively.
Arrow is a Lumia device, too, sources say; and presumably the Atlas will be as well.
All device names are code names, by the way, though name changes at a later stage might be a miscue by Nokia.
When the carriers plan to unleash these phones on the world remains unknown, but TechRadar will keep you posted on any and all developments.