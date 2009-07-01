Are you an Apple iPhone bore?

iBores love London, according to a new study of iPhone obsessives!

If you own an iPhone or if you have friends with Apple's mobile internet device/smartphone, then there is a good chance that you know what an 'iBore' is.

Or, horror of horrors, you yourself are one!

Over half of 18-24 year-olds in the UK claim to know an iBore, according to a Five News study of 2,050 adults aged between 18 and 24.

iBores love London

Most of these iBores tend to live in London and the South East, claims the YouGov study for Five News.

What's more, four per cent more men (29%) than women (24%) admitted to knowing an iBore ('self-knowledge?', we idly wonder...).

In other news, did we tell you about the amazing new app we just downloaded that helps you to upload your entire personality to the internet?

Check out our recent, extensive and fully detailed review of Apple's new iPhone 3GS right here on TechRadar.

Via Five News