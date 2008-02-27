Apple's 1.1.4 firmware update for iPhone

Apple has released the latest firmware update for the Apple iPhone and

iPod touch

.

Released yesterday, the 1.1.4 firmware update of the Apple iPhone software doesn't introduce any major new features. But it is believed to include support for the forthcoming software development kit (SDK), MacLife.com reports.

Delayed SDK

The SDK is due for release in February, leaving Steve Jobs and co only a few days left to make the deadline. Earlier this week, Business Week reported that the SDK had been delayed and would be released between one and three weeks behind schedule.

The 162MB firmware download is said to address minor bug fixes only, but no information on which bugs this might refer to was provided by Apple.