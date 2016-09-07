Trending

Water-resistant iPhone 7 leaks on official Apple Twitter feed

Your iPhone 7 is going to be water-resistant

iPhone 7

Apple has accidentally tweeted details of the iPhone 7 before officially announcing it on stage – and it's water-resistant.

The tweet has since been deleted but it seems to confirm the iPhone 7 name as well as a water-resistant design.

iPhone 7 Twitter

The tweet also confirmed the phone would come with better battery life as well as new cameras and stereo speakers.

iPhone 7

We will have to wait for Tim Cook to officially announce the iPhone 7 on stage before we know any more.

