Apple 'fixes' iTunes Palm Pre loophole

Apple has released an update to iTunes that 'fixes' a loophole that meant devices like the Palm Pre could sync with the software.

When the Palm Pre was released it boasted that it could be synced with iTunes, but Apple has now moved to cut off the functionality of a phone that is a direct competitor to its own iPhone.

The release "addresses an issue with verification of Apple devices."

"It also disables devices falsely pretending to be iPods, including the Palm Pre. As we've said before, newer versions of Apple's iTunes software may no longer provide syncing functionality with unsupported digital media players," said Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr to Reuters.

Churlish or sensible?

In truth, although Apple is perfectly within its rights to change its music library and store software at any time, many have been vocal in their disapproval at what they consider a churlish decision.

Despite its early promise, the Pre's languorous arrival to market allowed Apple the time to bring out another iPhone update – the iPhone 3GS – which kept it at the top of the desirable lists.

Apple is understandably keen to protect its own handset, however, and Palm's decision to advertise the loophole as a selling point cannot have gone down well in Cupertino.

Palm's shares actually fell three per cent at the news

Via Reuters