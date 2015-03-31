You can now trade in any smartphone to get a cheaper iPhone

Update: It's no longer a question: Apple will now officially accept certain Android, BlackBerry and Windows Phone devices in exchange for credit toward new iPhones.

The original rumor only mentioned Android phones, but 9to5Mac confirms that BlackBerry and Windows devices are also now accepted.

Apple made no formal announcements, but the company's individual retail store pages in the US, UK, Canada and other regions now state that users can "get credit when you recycle your eligible iPhone, iPad, or select smartphone from another manufacturer."

TechRadar contacted an Apple Store representative in the UK who confirmed you can trade in any smartphone to receive the discount on an iPhone or iPad, but you can only trade in one smartphone for each purchase.

Once you take it into the store, Apple will run a diagnostics check to make sure there isn't any damage and to test out the battery before offering you a price for it.

You'll then get an Apple gift card to the quoted value and be able to use it on either the purchase of an iPhone or an iPad – but sadly there are no MacBook or Apple Watch purchases here.

Original story below…

Despite the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus earning Apple a mind-blowing amount of money since their launch last year, the company is still coming up with new ways to boost sales.

Its latest ploy? Courting disillusioned Android users with the allure of discounted new iPhones, according to 9to5Mac.

Just like it already does with old iPhones, Apple will soon begin offering gift cards for use toward new iPhones in exchange for non-Apple phones, including Android devices, the site says.

The program will reportedly begin in a matter of weeks, following training for employees.

Take the sting out

Apple is no stranger to trade-ins, but with this promotion the company could potentially attract Android users put off by the relatively high price of new iPhones.

It makes perfect sense, although we haven't heard anything official about the program yet.

Apple let us know that it has nothing to share about the program at this time, but we'll keep an ear to the ground.