Android's local multiplayer feature could be an actual game changer

Nintendo 3DS owners have been enjoying local multiplayer for yonks, but Android gamers haven't been able to use the same feature - or at least not so easily.

But Google wants to fix that, and so it's adding an Android update that will enable "ambient, real-time" gaming between multiple users. Basically, a proper local multiplayer.

Developers will be able to add in the new feature thanks to a tweaked backend, allowing users to easily invite people nearby into their game, be it someone else sat on the sofa or a stranger on the train.

Now, can we get console game developers to bring back split-screen multiplayer too? We really miss that.

