Android Lollipop 5.0.1 appears, but does it fix the problems?

Don't like the taste of this lollipop? Update it!

Android 5.0 Lollipop, Google's latest version of its all-conquering mobile operating system hasn't been out for long, but an update, Android 5.0.1, has already been pushed to AOSP (Android Open Source Project) and the Nexus image page.

If you have a Nexus 7 (2013) Wi-Fi, Nexus 9 or Nexus 10, you can download the flash update now. Owners of other devices can also download the update as source code, however for most people it would be best to wait until your device manufacturer releases the update themselves.

The Android 5.0.1 update isn't expected to offer a huge amount of changes, but we're hearing that it's does fix the pesky factory reset bug that was affecting a small number of users.

There was previous talk of a Lollipop Android Wear update coming in 5.0.1, though it's currently unclear whether that's actually the case - but stay tuned.

Quick updates to recently released mobile operating systems are nothing new, with Apple recently having to swiftly release the iOS 8.1 update to fix a number of bugs in iOS 8.

Via Android and Me