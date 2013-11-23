Alright, Mate? Huawei's new Ascend smartie to pack 6.1-inch, 1080p display?

The first Hauwei Ascend Mate broke the 6-inch barrier for smartphones when it arrived earlier this year and now the company wants to bring it up to speed in the resolution stakes, according to new leaks.

The Huawei News website reckons the second-gen smartphone will pack a 6.1-inch, full HD 1080p display when it makes its debut, possibly at CES 2014 in January.

The original device boasted a still-impressive 720p display, earning plaudits in a TechRadar review, but apparently Hauwei thinks it can go one better with the sequel.

According to the report, the device will also show up with a 1.6GHz quad-core processor, boosting the power slightly, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

No KitKat?

The information comes from leaked screens that also show the handset packing Android 4.2.2 rather than the newer version of Jelly Bean or the new KitKat OS, but that could change before launch.

That will all be confirmed whenever Huawei comes forward with an announcement. For now? We're quite looking forward to that 6.1-inch, 1080p display, as Huawei looks to improve its market share in the west.

