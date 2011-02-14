Acer Iconia Smart - anonymous Acer handset revealed

Update: now you can read our in-depth Hands on: Acer Iconia Smart review.

Remember the enormous yet anonymous Acer handset that was launched in November last year?

Acer has finally decided to give it a name, outing it as the Iconia Smart at Mobile World Congress.

It seems the handset will ship with Android 2.3, Google's latest iteration of the smartphone OS which only the Google Nexus S currently runs.

Impressive spec action

The handset comes with some impressive specs, including a ludicrously large 4.8-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The Acer Iconia Smart also has an HDMI port and DLNA technology so you can stream media from your PC.

Camerawise, there's an 8MP camera with single LED flash and a 2MP front camera for video calling.

There's no word yet on a UK release date nor UK pricing, but with specs like these we'd expect it to be at the deep end of the pricing pool.