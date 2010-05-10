3 to unveil iPhone in the UK 'imminently'

3 is set to launch the iPhone in the UK in the near future, after months of speculation that it's going to start offering Apple's device.

CEO Kevin Russell has repeatedly stated that the iPhone would be available to 3 customers in the future, but a definitive timescale has not been set.

Now Sales and Marketing Director Marc Allera has told TechRadar that an iPhone on 3 isn't too far away:

"We expect to range the iPhone imminently; we're currently talking to Apple and trying to get an agreement in place. We're confident and expect to be [offering it to 3 customers], so watch this space."

Stick or twist?

Allera wouldn't be drawn on whether 3 would be offering the iPhone 3GS or the latest version that's widely expected to be announced by Steve Jobs on 7 June.

However, he did say it was unlikely that the iPhone would appear on 3 before then, as June "isn't that far away."

He also confirmed that 3 would obviously be interested in the latest iteration of any iPhone, as it wants to offer the best devices to its customers, while stating that given the strength of 3's mobile data offering the network could offer a superior experience to other providers.