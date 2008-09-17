Lib Dems to use automatic cold-calls to 'win votes'

Liberal Democrats - used to be popular, now doing everything to undermine that

The Liberal Democrat party has indicated it will be using automated cold-calling machines to persuade voters to pitch their lot in with the third wheel of UK politics.

In what has to be considered one of the riskiest decisions in UK politics, Liberal party officials have decided that using one of the most unpopular possible marketing methods will actually win them voters.

"People are free, obviously, if they don't want to take the call, to hang up. The evidence from the States shows that actually people do want to express their opinions and you get very interesting information," said Danny Alexander MP – leader Nick Clegg's chief of staff.

Get input

"Clearly people don't simply want to be talked at down the telephone. The point of this technique is to ask them what the issues are they are most concerned about and get their input," added a spokesman.

"We are going to use it in that interactive way. We are convinced it will provide a new level of input with the public and take-up with them."

The Lib Dems have apparently been convinced by the success of a similar scheme in the US, but only time will tell if the projected quarter of a million people in 50 marginal seats will think that a cold call is a suitable way to win their vote.

Leader Nick Clegg is obviously convinced it will, telling the party's conference: "That's why in the next nine months we'll knock on a million doors in Britain. To speak – face to face – with the people we're asking to support us. It's why... we're calling over 250,000 people to get their views on the challenges facing our country."

The Lib Dem site is down at the current time, but we will be trying to get further comment throughout the day.