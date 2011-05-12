iPhone 4 and iPad 2 to suffer further stock shortages

Much love for the iPad 2 has led to shortages

Apple may be facing a shortage of iPhone 4 and iPad 2 stock because of the scarcity of both components and labour at its manufacturing plant in China.

The unceasing demand for the iPad 2 has already led to stock shortages all over the place, but Apple's manufacturing partner, Foxconn, faces further issues.

Rumours have long abounded that supply of components like power amplifiers and memory from Japan has been hit hard by the natural disasters in the country, while Foxconn is also having trouble filling all production lines with staff.

Satisfaction guaranteed

Foxconn refused to comment on the rumours directly, but did emphasise that "the company's capacity is being arranged fully at the request of its clients and the company will do all it can to satisfy its clients needs."

When asked whether labour shortages will cause shipments to be delayed, Foxconn reiterated that it "has experience arranging manpower to assist its clients in reaching their goals."

Wethinks the Foxconn doth protest too much. With production woes already giving Apple and its manufacturers grief for existing products, it's seeming ever less likely that we'll see the new iPhone 5 launch at WWDC in June.

Via Digitimes