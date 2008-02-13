GSmart MD800: world's first 3.5G GPS data card

Gigabyte GSmart MD800 is the first 3.5G wireless data card to have a built-in GPS/AGPS function

Smartphone maker Giga-byte today launched the world’s first 3.5G wireless data card with GPS/AGPS support at the Mobile World Congress.

The ultra portable Giga-byte GSmart MD800 WCDMA/HSDPA data card features faster-than-3G internet connectivity, offering download speeds of up to 7.2Mbps. The world roaming function lets you access the web anywhere in the world.

The 3.5G data card also has a built-in GPS/AGPS function, the world’s first 2-in-1 wireless data card to do so, according to Giga-byte.

There’s a dual antenna feature which enables better reception quality, and the 2-in-1 mini USB and PCI Express interfaces lets you hook up other storage devices too.

Giga-byte GSmart MD800 – key features: