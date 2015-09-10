Apple promo video confirms smaller iPhone 6S battery

Having carefully avoided any discussion of the iPhone 6S’ power capacity during its announcement, it appears that Apple’s own promo video has revealed that the handset will indeed have a smaller battery than what was found on the iPhone 6.

In a ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ moment, first discovered by GSMArena, the iPhone 6S video shows a clear shot of the battery revealing it to have a 1715 mAh capacity, as opposed to the 1810 mAh battery found inside its predecessor.

It’s believed that a smaller battery was implemented to make space for its newly-added Taptic Engine and 3D Touch components.

Remarkably, the smaller battery is unlikely to have much of an effect on the new handset’s battery life, with iPhone 6S’ specs showing it to have the same talk time, browsing and playback as the iPhone 6.

The iPhone 6S will be released on September 25 in a several countries, including the US, UK and Australia, with orders opening on September 12.