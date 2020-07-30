PGA Tour live stream: how to watch 2020 WGC St Jude Invitational online from anywhere

The tournaments start getting serious on the PGA Tour this week, as the world's best golfers tee-off at Memphis, Tennessee's TPC Southwind for the 2020 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational ahead of PGA Championship. Taking place July 30 to August 2, it's the third of four World Golf Championship 'mini Majors' that take place throughout the season, bringing together players from the PGA and European Tour as well as the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, Sunshine Tour, and PGA Tour of Australasia. Wherever you are in the world, simply follow our guide to watch the PGA Tour online and get a WGC St Jude Invitational live stream the easy way.

2020 WGC St Jude Invitational As usual, coverage is split between NBC's Golf Channel and CBS in the US - and is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK. That means. Rounds 1 and 2 get under way at 12pm ET/9am PT, or 5pm BST, this Thursday and Friday - while over the weekend play starts at 9am ET/6am PT/ 2pm BST.

New world no.1 Jon Rahm, who unseated Rory McIlroy with a win at the Memorial, enters as pre-tournament favorite for the first time. Last year's winner Brooks Koepka is also expected to be in the mix, as are headwear supremo Bryson DeChambeau, youngster Collin Morikawa, and rookie Viktor Hovland.

Yep, the field is absolutely stacked this week and makes for some fantastic early round groupings. DeChambeau and Rahm are joined by Rickie Fowler to make up one power trio, while Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson and Jordan Speith form another. Elsewhere, Koepka starts his title defence playing alongside WGC-Mexico Championship winner Patrick Reed and Hovland.

The only big name player missing out this week is Tiger Woods, who's resting up ahead of the the first Major of the year - next week's 2020 PGA Championship. With a purse in excess of $10.5 million, there's sure to be plenty of drama over the weekend as the world's top golfers compete for a winner's cheque of nearly $1.75 million. Read on as we explain how to get a PGA Tour live stream and watch the WGC St Jude Invitational online today from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the WGC St Jude Invitational from outside your country

We've got a full breakdown of country-by-country PGA viewing options below, but the first thing you should know is that anyone who might be abroad at the moment can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

This nifty bit of software allows you to get around geo-blocking restrictions and watch golf online using the same PGA Tour live stream you normally would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up - and are seriously affordable.

How to watch WGC St Jude: live stream the PGA Tour in the US

In the US, coverage of the FedEx-WGC St Jude Invitiational and PGA Tour golf in general is shared by CBS and NBC's Golf Channel. The Golf Channel will broadcast rounds 1 and 2 from 2-7pm ET (11am-4pm PT) on Thursday and Friday, as well as providing early coverage of round 3 (12-2pm ET) and round 4 (1-3pm ET) this weekend. Streaming coverage is hosted on its website, where you'll need to log-in with details of your cable provider for access. CBS will then pick things up for the heart of the action on Saturday (2-6pm ET /11am-3pm PT) and Sunday (3-7pm ET / 12pm-4pm PT) so CBS All Access has your streaming needs covered and can be had commitment-free from just $5.99 a month. If you don't have those channels as part of a pay TV package, then YouTube TV has both the Golf Channel and CBS as part of its comprehensive offering, which costs more than some of its rivals at $64.99 a month, but represents a genuine cable replacement service. If you're a US resident out of the country and want to access one of the above options just like you normally would, then you can use a VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back home - ExpressVPN being our current favorite.

WGC St Jude Invitational live stream: how to watch PGA Tour golf online in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to most events on your side of the Atlantic - and that includes the 2020 Memorial Tournament. Sky's live coverage is comprehensive throughout, starting on Sky Sports Golf at 6pm BST on Thursday and Friday, while at the weekend it's 5pm for round 3 on Sunday and 4.30pm for Sunday's final round. Sky subscribers can use the Sky Go app to live stream the PGA Tour golf this week, while anyone else can take advantage of a Now TV Sky Sports pass - the best value of which is the Now TV Sky Sports month pass. It's the top option for golf and general sports fans, but anyone just after the golf could also consider international golf streaming service GOLFTV, which offers live and on demand PGA Tour coverage from £4.99 a month Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for this tournament can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

2020 WGC St Jude live stream: watch PGA Tour golf online from Canada

Golf fans in Canada will find that NBC's Golf Channel has a Canadian twin airing the same coverage that's available in the US That means broadcasting rounds 1 and 2 from 2-7pm ET (11am-4pm PT) on Thursday and Friday, as well as providing early coverage of round 3 (12-2pm ET) and round 4 (1-3pm ET) Thereafter, it's all down to where you live and your TV provider. Most people should be able to watch the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday on either CTV or TSN, while select areas will get a direct CBS feed. Those without cable can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month. Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it's a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don't want to have to constantly flit between channels and services. Remember that if you can normally access golf coverage in Canada, you can make use of a VPN to access all the services and content you would back home.

How to watch a PGA live stream in Australia

In Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage around is available through Kayo Sports - a great over-the-top streaming service that offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, courtesy of partnerships with big name pay TV channels like Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. However, WGC events are included in this,and having checked Australian TV guide listings, we've come up empty in this instance. Never mind It should be back to business as usual next week for the PGA Championship and Kayo even offers a free 14-day trial, so you can watch the first Major of the year without paying a penny!