Pelicans vs Clippers live stream: how to watch today's NBA game from anywhere

The last time the Clippers met the Pelicans they came away with a two game winning streak. Of course, a lot has changed since then. The Pelicans are certainly fighting to gather wins ahead of Playoff season, and with Zion Williamson back on the court things might just swing a different way. With the LA and New Orleans team facing off in the first weekend of the NBA's return, then, things might not be so set in stone. Whatever happens, you won't have to miss a second of the action because we're showing you how to watch a Pelicans vs Clippers live stream online.

Pelicans vs Clippers live stream Tune into ESPN at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday August 1 to watch Pelicans vs Clippers in the US this weekend. Or, if you're watching from Canada you'll be turning TSN on at the same time. UK viewers can find a Pelicans vs Clippers live stream through Sky Sports at 11pm BST and the game will be shown in Australia at 8am AEST on Sunday August 1 on ESPN. If you're not currently subscribed to those channels, you'll find plenty more ways to watch online below.

There were only three points of difference when the Clippers claimed victory over the Pelicans in January, which makes Zion Williamson's return to the New Orleans team all the more important. The number one pick and picking up a career average of 23.6 PPG, Williamson rejoined the team just a few days after the early 2020 clash.

With him on the court, the Pelicans are a force to be reckoned with - with him and season assist leader Lonzo Ball on the court, things are looking even brighter for the playoff hopefuls.

However, let's not forget this is the LA Clippers they're going up against. Tied at the top of the league in the Western division, the Clippers are back with Kawhi Leonard picking up more points per game on paper than golden boy Zion on the opposing side. This will certainly be a matchup to watch, even if it does take place in an empty arena filled with virtual fans.

There's plenty of drama waiting for you in Saturday's game, so read on below to find out how to watch a Pelicans vs Clippers live stream online this weekend. We have options for a high quality NBA live stream wherever you find yourself in the world.

How to watch NBA blackout games and stream basketball from abroad

If you can't watch the Pelicans vs Clippers game on your usual channel, it may be due to a coverage blackout or a geo-block in your region. If this is the case, there are ways to watch an NBA live stream online without having to resort to shady websites.

The most reliable solution is to get yourself a VPN, a Virtual Private Network that masks your personal data when you're browsing the web. Not only does this software hide valuable information about you online, but you can also block websites from viewing your location and, in turn, select a new location to browse from.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free and get 3-months FREE

If you're trying to find a Pelicans vs Clippers live stream and coming up against geo-blocking barriers, we'd recommend picking up an ExpressVPN subscription. We've done the rounds testing a massive range of VPN services, and Express always comes out on top for its speed, security, and ease of use. Express isn't just easy to use on your laptop either, apps for smart TVs, streaming devices, iOS, Android, PS4 and Xbox One mean you can watch NBA online on a wide selection of devices. You can try ExpressVPN out risk-free thanks to its 30 day money-back guarantee, and if you subscribe to ExpressVPN now, you'll also get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE if you take out an annual plan (the best value option). Not only are you able to watch more NBA coverage abroad, or tune into more region-locked content, but VPNs are also a standard web safety tool in the age of data protection. You're keeping yourself and your personal information safe online, while catching all the action on the court as well.View Deal

Pelicans vs Clippers live stream: how to watch the NBA in the US

You can watch the Pelicans vs Clippers game at 6.00pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN. Many cable TV packages already include this channel, but if yours doesn't and you haven't signed up to include it in your package you'll want to grab a Sling TV subscription. For just $30 a month, the Sling Orange package offers ESPN and TNT's nationally televised games as well as a range of other shows and channels. If you're after more of the good stuff, though, you can add NBA TV to your plan for an extra $10 a month. Plus, there's also a FREE Sling TV trial available right now, which means you'll be able to watch the Pelicans vs Clippers free online this weekend. If you're going to be watching the rest of the season, but you're not fussed about the other channels on offer with Sling, you can also pick up an NBA League Pass as well as an NBA TV subscription for under $50. Nationally televised games aren't available on the Pass alone, hence the need for an NBA TV subscription as well, but you can watch every game from the season on demand. Blackout restrictions do still apply, so if you're cheering on your home team you'll need to find yourself a quality VPN.

Watch a Pelicans vs. Clippers live stream online in the UK

Sky Sports is offering up full NBA coverage this season, so tune in at 11pm BST if you're watching from the UK. If you're not a direct Sky customer you can also catch these channels with BT and Virgin Media TV packages. If you don't want to take out a full Sky contract just to catch the end of the season, however, we'd recommend picking up a Now TV Sky Sports Pass. You're still getting access to 11 Sky Sports channels with prices starting at £9.99 for a day pass. The better value Monthly Pass is much preferred, however, as £33.99 gets you the full month of season coverage. The NBA League Passis also available if you're only here for the basketball. The annual subscription will set you back £42.99, but offers far more value than the £24.99 monthly rate. Plus, you'll get access to all NBA games on demand as well as live events. If you're looking to watch tonight's game from abroad, you might be geo-blocked out of some of these viewing options. Using a reliable VPN can easily get around this so you can get back to the game.

How to watch Pelicans vs Clippers online: NBA live streams in Canada

If you're tuning in from Canada, TSN is hosting your coverage of the Pelicans vs Clippers game. Starting at 6pm ET, you'll be able to watch through your TV provider simply by entering your details into the network's website. If you're not subscribed to TSN through your cable TV package, however, you can still grab a Pelicans vs Clippers live stream with TSN Direct for just $19.99 a month. Or, you can always pick up an NBA League Pass which will give you access to the game as well as full season coverage. Raptors matchups will still be subject to coverage blackouts, however, so you'll want to grab a grab a VPN to easily swap your location.

How to watch NBA online: catch a Jazz vs Pelicans live stream in Australia

Both Foxteland Kayo Sports offer ESPN coverage in Australia, so you'll be able to tune into this weekend's game using your cable TV package this weekend. If you're not signed up to Foxtel, Kayo Sports does offer a cheaper base price which will see you comfortably through the rest of the NBA season. You can grab Kayo for between $25 and $35 a month, but there's a 14-day FREE TRIALon offer right now as well. True NBA fans can, however, grab an NBA League Pass - picking up full coverage of the rest of the season as well as extra content for an annual fee. Coverage of the Pelicans vs Clippers game starts at 8.00am AEST on Sunday August 2.

NBA League Pass: the best way to live stream the NBA online?

There's one name that keeps popping up when searching for a Pelicans vs Clippers live stream online. The NBA League Passis an all-in-one service offering the full season's worth of games on demand and nationally televised games a little after they've aired on their respective channels. If you want to watch national NBA games live, you'll have to pick up an NBA TV subscription separately, available for $19.99. With these two together, you can bundle a League Pass Premium with an NBA TV package for $59.98 for commercial free streaming with extra content.

These games are also still subject to coverage blackouts, which means you'll need to utilize the VPN workaround to watch these particular matchups in your home state.

The NBA League Pass does offer a fantastic international package, however. In the UK, for example, a £42.99 annual fee gets you access to every remaining NBA game, without blackout restrictions or qualms over nationally televised broadcasts.

If you're out of the country you have registered your NBA League Pass account to, you can always use a VPN to watch as usual. We've rated a range of services and found ExpressVPN to be the best, and what's more there's even a free trial available so you can watch NBA games online for free this weekend.