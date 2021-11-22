Peak Design slashes up to 30% off its tech-friendly Everyday bags for Black Friday

Cult San Francisco-based bag-maker Peak Design began life on Kickstarter, and quickly gained a massive fan following. And no wonder: it has some beautifully designed bags are extremely tech-friendly and can be customized to suit almost any purpose, and the company’s clips and straps go a long way in making that happen.

Every aspect of Peak Design bags are well thought-out – construction, material, functionality and usability. The bags are then tested thoroughly before they go into production. Every bag in the versatile Peak Design catalog can go from boardroom to holiday, with the ability to carry laptops, clothes or camera gear with just a few sturdy clips. We've tested a few and are big fans of the Peak Design Everyday Backpack and the Messenger is one of our favourite camera bags too.

The bags aren’t cheap, though, so for those who’ve been lusting after a Peak Design carrier, a sale like Black Friday is the perfect time to snatch up a discount on an Everyday Backpack or an Everyday Messenger.

The good news is that you don't need to wait till November 26 to grab a bargain – Peak Design's Black Friday sale is already up and running, with up to 30% off its Everyday bags – and will end on November 30. That gives you plenty of time to decide which bag or backpack suits you best, but don't dally as these are popular items that can disappear quite quickly.

Everyday Backpack | from $233.95 / £176.66 / AU$328.29 Everyday Backpack | from $233.95 / £176.66 / AU$328.29 Peak Design bags rarely go on sale, but you can always count on Black Friday to bring on some decent discounts. The very versatile Everyday Backpack is versatile enough that it can tackle basically everything you'd want a bag to do – and it's available in different colors and two sizes. Just make sure that the variant you'd like ships to your location.

Everyday Zip | from $132.96 / £100.40 / AU$186,58 Everyday Zip | from $132.96 / £100.40 / AU$186,58 With a very sleek, minimalist design, the Everyday Zip takes its name from the main access – a full-length zipper to open the front flap. Like the Everyday Backpack, there are different color variants and two sizes to choose from.

Everyday Messenger | from $197.95 / £149.48 / AU$277.77 Everyday Messenger | from $197.95 / £149.48 / AU$277.77 Peak Design's Messenger bags have a 13L capacity and can double up as a regular messenger bag for daily use, or can be partitioned neatly to become an organized camera bag. Unlike the backpacks, though, you're restricted to just two color options here – black and ash.

Everyday Sling | from AU$71.95 / £54.33 / AU$100.96 Everyday Sling | from AU$71.95 / £54.33 / AU$100.96 Perfectly sized for those everyday outings or taking with you on your travels, this bag can stuff quite a bit. There are three different sizes available – 3L, 6L and 10L. We'd recommend going down the middle path, as that can fit a small travel camera while also offering space for a wallet, phone and other odds and ends.

Peak Design Travel Tripod | from $314.95 / £237.83/ AU$441.95 Peak Design Travel Tripod | from $314.95 / £237.83/ AU$441.95 While not as deeply discounted as we hoped, PD's premium tripod has had a small price cut of $60 (in USD) to tempt anyone keen on the lightweight supports. While there are certainly cheaper tripod options, we'd argue these are well worth every penny spent. There are two versions available – an aluminum frame and a carbon fiber one, with the latter being the more expensive, but also stronger.