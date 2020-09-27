Packers vs Saints live stream: how to watch NFL week 3 online from anywhere

The New Orleans Saints need to bounce back from a shock defeat at the hands of the Raiders on Monday, but standing in their way are the Green Bay Packers, up 2-0 and looking like they mean business. This may well be the final time we see two of NFL's great QBs, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees, face up against each other, and you can read on as we explain how to watch the NFL online and get a Packers vs Saints live stream wherever you are right now.

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints live stream Kick-off time for today's Packers vs Saints game is 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT, which is 1.20am BST on Monday morning in the UK. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our No. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

The Packers' offense has been on fire over the opening two weeks, notching a league-high 85 points in their games against the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. They also have more total yards, 1,010, than any other team so far this season, and the rift between Rodgers and the franchise seems to be inspiring the best from the Green and Gold's quarterback. His namesake Aaron Jones hasn't been bad either, with four touchdowns and 312 total yards so far.

They've not looked quite so formidable at the back, but carry on like this and they'll just outscore everyone - though that probably isn't Matt LaFleur's grand plan.

Latest NFL odds Fancying a flutter? Our NFL Win Probability widget lets you see the latest percentage chances on a win, lose or draw - as well as the very latest betting odds.

The Saints need to cleanse themselves of a pounding Vegas hangover. Let's not beat around the bush, it wasn't a performance or a result to be proud of, but Sean Payton needs to make sure the upset doesn't have lasting consequences.

New Orleans are still one of the top sides in the league, but Brees needs to get his act together or he'll risk tarnishing his great legacy. Alvin Kamara stepped up in Michael Thomas' absence on Monday, but that won't be enough until his team's 41-year-old signal caller proves once and for all that he can still cut it. Follow our guide below to watch the Raiders vs Patriots online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere this Sunday.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch the Packers vs Saints from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

View Deal

IPVanish VPN - save big with 73% off right now

The US-based IPVanish is another trusted VPN that boasts excellent connection speeds, large server network and great apps. And one single subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can sort the cyber security of your whole family. But perhaps most interesting is its current offer. Sign up for an annual plan now and get a massive discount to a mere $3.25 USD per month. That's a fantastic price for an excellent service, and it will even throw in 250GB of secure cloud storage absolutely free.

View Deal

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Packers vs Saints live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Coverage of the Packers vs Saints today is provided by NBC, and kick-off is scheduled for 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT. You can live stream the action via the NBC website or the NBC app. Alternatively, NBC is offered by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which is the best option for US-based fans looking for comprehensive football coverage this season as it's the only service with all five channels that are showing NFL games this season: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means that today's Packers vs Saints game can be watched absolutely free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Packers vs Saints live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Packers vs Saints clash kicks-off at 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT in Canada, just like it does in the US. TV coverage comes courtesy of TSN and CTV, but when it comes to streaming Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. It's an absolute steal at just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



UK-based American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. The New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers game kicks off at 1.20am BST in the early hours of Monday, and is being shown on both Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Sky Sports Monthly Pass is currently price slashed to just £25 a month - nearly £10 off its regular asking price (£33.99) and as always you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two. You can also tune in through the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky Sports or Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Packers vs Saints: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. Pay TV provider Foxtel is broadcasting Packers vs Saints on ESPN's Aussie offshoot, so as well as watching on TV, you can also stream the game to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app - but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to gain access. Kick-off is set for 10.20am AEST on Monday morning. For streaming-only NFL coverage in Australia, Kayo Sports is the place to go and will show an average of five games a week, including the Packers vs Saints. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. For the diehards, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).