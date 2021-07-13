OVHcloud partners with Aivento to launch autonomous managed cloud database

French cloud computing and web hosting company OVHcloud has created a managed cloud database solution for customers, which will enable businesses to run applications while having full control over their data.

Partnering with European software company Avien, the solutions based on a trusted cloud will offer the latest open source technologies for businesses looking to drive innovation.

OVHcloud will now offer a catalog of DBaaS solutions such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, Redis, Apache Kafka, ElasticSearch, M3, and Apache Cassandra.

DBaaS offering

The range of database management systems will be applicable to a variety of uses, from legacy applications to AI applications, web applications, and ecommerce websites.

Companies will have exclusive control over their data, according to OVHcloud, and the company will encourage firms to focus on the added value of their applications, while the cloud company looks after the configuration, installation, and maintenance of the database software.

OVHcloud will also manage the backups, and hardware infrastructure needed to run the service.

“This partnership with Aiven allows us to accelerate the delivery of a full catalog of Database-as-a-Service. Offering OVHcloud customers a wide range of choices to develop and run their applications in the cloud while retaining full control over their data,” commented Sylvain Rouri, Chief Sales Officer at OVHcloud.

“We share with Aiven, a European company, the values of transparency and reversibility enabled by open-source technologies, offering companies the ability to accelerate their innovation while protecting themselves from technological lock-in.”

According to Gartner , by 2022, 75% of databases will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform.

Oskari Saarenmaa, CEO at Aiven, said: “We are proud to partner with Europe’s leading cloud services provider to enable more organizations to leverage best-of-breed data technologies. Our joint services enable customers to focus on their core business while we manage their infrastructure in an open and trusted cloud environment.”