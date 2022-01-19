Our favorite cheap VPN just got even cheaper with this new deal

There's nothing better than recommending a product that is also incredibly affordable. Sitting in the top three of our best VPN guide is Surfshark - and it's just got even cheaper thanks to the provider's latest VPN deal, bringing you its excellent array of features at a ridiculously low monthly rate.

Surfshark is now saving new customers a huge 82% on its 2-year plan. Throwing in an extra two months for free - this works out at an amazing $2.30 a month.

Topping our best cheap VPN list, too, this is also currently one of the best value VPN deals available, allowing you to reap the benefits of Shurfshark's great performance, variety of security features, and ability to unblock many of your favorite streaming services.

Interested? Keep reading to get this Surfshark VPN deal in full before heading over to sign up.

Surfshark | 2 years + 2 months FREE | $12.95 $2.30 per month (£1.69 / AU$3.20 per month)

82% off - Surfshark's appeal goes way beyond its bargain price – and an extra two months free is the cherry on top. For less than $60 all in (around £45 / AU$85), you'll get 26 months of excellent VPN cover across an unlimited number of devices, alongside plenty of features and great live chat support.

(Image credit: Pixabay)

VPN deals: what you can do with a VPN

There are loooooads of VPN uses. Virtual Private Networks allow bypass geo-restricted content. So if you wanted to watch a Netflix show that is geo-restricted to a location, a VPN changes your IP address so your device gets tricked into thinking its in a different location. Make sure to check out our Netflix VPN guide if your primary reason for a VPN is streaming, while they're also brilliant for letting you watch sport and shows that are only available overseas.

Some people will be more concerned about the fact VPNs help you browse the internet securely. A VPN uses encryption technology that basically means you're browsing and activity will be anonymous. So if you're worried about your cyber security, a VPN is definitely the way to go.

Beyond that, they help get around blocked websites and apps in countries that ban them, assist in secure online banking and shopping (especially on public Wi-Fi) and have even been known to get around broadband bandwidth throttling and bag cheaper flights on comparison sites, too.