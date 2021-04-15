Oscars 2021 live stream: date, time and how to watch 93rd Academy Awards online from anywhere

Award season has largely been pushed back this year, but the biggest event of the year is just around the corner - hosting all the glitz, glamor and haute couture ball gowns one could want. Yes, it's almost time for the 93rd Academy Awards, breaking long held traditions for the first time as it adapts to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Whether or not you're here to get a glimpse of the best red carpet looks, or you're eager to see who will take home the biggest award of the evening - Best Picture - we've got all the details for catching a 2021 Oscars live stream where you are. Be in the front row as the likes of Nomadland, Sound of Metal, Promising Young Woman and five other titles hold their breath for that Best Picture winner announcement.

Oscars 2021: where and when Where? Union Station, Los Angeles / Dolby Theatre, Hollywood When? Sunday, April 25 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am BST and 10am AEST on Monday morning in Australia. US: Tune into ABC, or watch online at ABC.com. Out of the country? Live stream the 2021 Oscars from your local broadcaster while outside of the country by using a VPN.

Once again, the Academy Awards will rely on award presenters to propel the ceremony forward throughout the night, with the Oscars remaining hostless since 2018 when we last saw Jimmy Kimmel take on the role.

One significant change this year will be the location of the 2021 Oscars. While we will see the inside of the Academy Award's usual venue at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, this year the ceremony will predominantly take place outdoors. Complying with Covid-19 guidelines, you can expect to see this year's nominees in the courtyard of Los Angeles' downtown railway station, Union Station.

While this year's ceremony will be a far more intimate affair than previous years, there will still be many of your favorite stars in attendance, including Zendaya, Regina King, Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon and others lined-up to present awards to this year's winners.

Video links via Zoom are also said to be being kept to a minimum, with British stars reportedly getting their own London broadcast hub, with the BFI Southbank rumored to be the venue.

It's fair to say things will look a little different than previous years. But with the likes of the Golden Globes and BAFTAs already having taken place with varying degrees of success, it's fair to say the Oscars will still hold strong to its reputation as an evening of paying tribute and celebrating the incredible talent within the movie industry.

Who will win? See TechRadar's Oscar predictions 2021

How to watch a 2021 Oscars live stream from outside your country

Keep scrolling if you want to know your viewing options in the US, Canada, UK and Australia (pssssst, it's absolutely FREE Down Under!).

But it's worth noting that if you're away from your country this Oscar night and were hoping to watch your home coverage on your laptop or mobile, it will inevitable be geo-blocked. Annoying but this easily fixed, with a VPN you can change your IP address to a location back in your own hometown or country that will then allow you to stream the event as if you were sat back at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch the 2021 Oscars: live stream in the USA

ABC once again has the rights to air the Oscars in the US. So as long as ABC is one of the television channels you can get, then you're all set. Alternatively, you can get a Oscars 2021 live stream on abc.com by logging in with your cable provider. Well and truly cut the cord? Don't worry, you're not without options. You can get ABC through a number of OTT services, including FuboTV, which starts from $64.99 with its Starter plan and also offers a 7-day free trial. Other options include AT&T TV Now for $69.99 a month.

How to watch an Oscars live stream in the UK for FREE

Ready to settle into your sofa for the long haul? Those in the UK can tune into coverage of the 93rd Academy Awards at 1am BST on Monday, April 26 on Sky's dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel. This comes as a part of the Sky Cinema package, which you can add to your Sky package for £11 a month. Why not check out our Sky TV deals to find the best bundle for you if you're not already subscribed? Alternatively, you can get Now TV's Cinema Pass for £11.99 a month and get a 7-day free trial if you're a new customer, allowing you to live stream the 2021 Oscars completely for free. As described above, it's easy to watch this even if you're abroad. Simply download and install a VPN and then change the server location to one inside the UK.

How to live stream the Academy Awards for FREE in Australia

Great news, Aussie film fans. Unlike in most other countries around the world, you get free access to watch the 93rd Oscars thanks to Channel 7. So for those with access to the channel it's as easy as switching on the TV or using the mobile 7Plus app to enjoy all the action. It's on at a very leisurely 10am AEST on Monday, April 26. Outside Australia today? Use a VPN if you're away from home and still want to catch that Oscars coverage.

How to stream the Oscars live in Canada

Canadian fans are in luck as CTV will show the 93rd Academy Awards live on television. However, if you don’t have a TV, you can still watch the awards show on the network’s website though you will have to select your TV service provider and sign in with your CTV account. The ceremony is due to start from 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

(Image credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Best Picture nominees at the 2021 Academy Awards

The big prize of the night is the Best Picture award - and here are the eight nominees competing for it: