Oscar nominations 2021 announced: here's the full list

The full list of Oscar nominations for 2021 is here, and the amount of diversity on show marks a refreshing change for the awards ceremony over previous years. While we’re not overly surprised at the Best Picture picks, it’s a welcome and broad selection nonetheless.

The 2021 Oscar nominations fill in a lot of the gaps left open by the BAFTAs nominations list, with the likes of Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of Chicago 7), Olivia Colman (The Father) and Gary Oldman (Mank) all being up for awards.

As is often the case, the 2021 Golden Globes could offer some insight into who’s also going to take the trophies home on Oscars night. A win in the Best Actor category for the late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) would follow up his victory in the same Golden Globes category, and would be a nice touch.

The 93rd Academy Awards takes place on April 25, a couple of months later than usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will be broadcasted from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Here’s the full list of the 2021 Oscar nominations:

Our Oscars 2021 predictions

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of Chicago 7

Best director

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

David Fincher (Mank)

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Thomas Vinterburg (Another Round)

Best actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Best actress

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Best supporting actress

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of Chicago 7

Adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Animated feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Production design

The Father

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet

Costume design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of Chicago 7

Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of Chicago 7

Makeup and hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Visual effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Song

Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Lo Sì (Seen) (The Life Ahead)

Speak Now (One Night in Miami)

Hear My Voice (The Trial of Chicago 7)

Documentary feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

International feature

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Animated short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Documentary short

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Song for Latasha

Live-action short

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye